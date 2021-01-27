Bettendorf Alderman appointed to national committee

Bettendorf Alderman Scott Naumann has been appointed to the National League of Cities 2021 ITC Federal Advocacy Committee.

“I am so grateful for the opportunity to engage with leadership on the national level to ensure our voices are heard in Washington,” said Naumann. “It’s also especially important that we have a chance to learn what other state leaders are doing and bring those thoughts, ideas and perspectives home to benefit our community.”

As part of the committee, Naumann will play a role in shaping NLC’s policy positions and advocating on behalf of America’s cities and towns before Congress.

“Our federal advocacy committees are the voices of what’s happening on the ground in our communities,” said Kathy Maness, councilmember of Lexington, South Carolina, and President of the National League of Cities (NLC). “I am proud to have Scott Naumann join NLC’s ITC committee on behalf of the residents of the Quad Cities. Together with a team of local leaders from around the country, we will work to solve the most pressing challenges facing our communities.”

For more information on NLC’s advocacy committees, visit this website.