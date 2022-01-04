Bettendorf Alderman Scott Naumann appointed to National League of Cities committee

Bettendorf Alderman Scott Naumann has been appointed to the National League of Cities (NLC) 2022 Community and Economic Development (CED) Federal Advocacy Committee.

Naumann was elected to a one-year term and will provide strategic direction and guidance for NLC’s federal advocacy agenda and policy priorities, according to a city release Tuesday. The appointment was announced by NLC President Vince Williams, the mayor of Union City, Georgia.

“I’m thrilled to represent my community at the table with other municipal leaders sharing ideas and learning from each other on some new and improved ways to encourage and support local economic growth,” Naumann said in the Bettendorf release.

As a member of NLC’s CED committee, Alderman Naumann will play a key role among a diverse group of local leaders in shaping NLC’s policy positions and advocating on behalf of America’s municipalities before Congress, with the administration and at home.

“NLC’s federal advocacy committees are a key tool for gathering insights directly from the communities that our members serve,” said NLC President Vince Williams of Union City, Georgia. “I am excited to have Alderman Naumann serve on the Community and Economic Development committee and look forward to working with him to fulfill the promise of America’s cities, towns and villages.”

Union City has a population of 21,396, while Bettendorf has a population of 36,965.

For more information on NLC’s federal advocacy committees, visit: www.nlc.org/advocacy/committees. The National League of Cities (NLC) is the voice of America’s cities, towns and villages, representing more than 200 million people. NLC works to strengthen local leadership, influence federal policy and drive innovative solutions.