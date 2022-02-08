Bettendorf 5th Ward Alderman Scott Webster announced his candidacy for the Iowa State Senate on Tuesday. Webster, who is also the owner of several local businesses, will look to earn the Republican nomination in Iowa District 47.

“I am running for the Iowa Senate because it is vital we maintain the pro-growth policies being implemented over the last several years,” he said.

He’s served on Bettendorf’s City Council for the last eight years, and before that was on the Bettendorf 4th of July Committee, Student Trades Committee, and the Family Museum strategic plan committee.

“I look forward to talking to voters in Scott County about improving the state so our children have opportunities right here in Iowa,” he said. “Hearing from the people in our community is important as I share my vision for Iowa and the Quad Cities, and learn more about the issues affecting our communities.”

Bettendorf, Eldridge, Pleasant Valley, Riverdale, and LeClaire make up Iowa’s 47th District. Iowa’s primary elections are scheduled for June 7th.