Bettendorf and Moline mayors celebrate arch completion with a virtual toast

The keystone of the new I-74 bridge arch is put in place on May 6, 2020 (photo: Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)

Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri and Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher met “virtually” to celebrate the historic moment of the placement of the keystone in the first arch of the new I-74 bridge and to congratulate and thank the project team and those that have brought the project to this point in a video on Wednesday.

They also looked to the future as well as recognizing the importance of the completion of the arch as a milestone.

“We have so many opportunities to create new connections and urban vitality on both sides of the river,” said Mayor Acri. “For the first time, people will be able to walk or bike easily between our downtowns.”

“Some of our plans after the bridge is completed is a new urban park, which will be located under and around the bridge and will house the pedestrian and bicycle accessible elevator,” Mayor Gallagher added. “We have already seen growth in our downtown area and we expect to see more.”

In acknowledgement of the importance of the project to area’s history and economy, Mayor Gallagher said, “This extraordinary accomplishment was the result of Quad City leaders working together, becoming one voice, and making this project a priority that will benefit the needs of both sides of the river for years to come.”

Mayor Acri added, “Congratulations and thank you to all who have worked so hard on the new bridge. This project is so important in the history of our cities, and to our future growth as a region. We are excited to mark this important day with the completion of the arch!”