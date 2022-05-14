The Bettendorf Community School District has announced recent selections for district administrators beginning their new positions for the 2022-2023 school year.

Jillian Bresnan has been selected as the Grant Wood Elementary Principal beginning with the 2022-2023 school year, pending board approval.

Bresnan is currently the middle school dean of students at Cardinal Academy in the Maquoketa Community School District. She also has served as an instructional coach and high school English teacher.

Bresnan earned a bachelor’s degree in secondary education from Mount St. Clare College, Clinton. She earned a master’s of education in literacy & learning from Walden University in Minneapolis. She also has a master’s of educational instructional leadership from Dordt University in Sioux Center, Iowa.

Chad Uhde will move to the position of Mark Twain Elementary principal beginning with the 2022-2023 school year, pending board approval.

Uhde is currently an associate principal at Bettendorf Middle School. He has worked in the Bettendorf Community School District since 1998 in a variety of teaching and administrative positions including: interim associate principal at Mark Twain Elementary and dean of students at Bettendorf High School. At Bettendorf Middle School he has served as an instructional coach, 7th-grade science teacher, and athletic director. Prior to coming to Bettendorf, he taught science and language arts in the Davenport Community School District.

Uhde earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of Iowa. He earned a master of education from Graceland University and another in Educational Administration from St. Ambrose University.

Allison Holland has been selected as the dean of students at Bettendorf Middle School, pending board approval.

Holland is currently the school administrative manager at Williams Junior High in the Davenport Community School District. She has also served as a lead and model teacher, 3rd-grade teacher and 5th-grade teacher at Madison Elementary in the Davenport CSD. Previously, she taught language arts, social studies, and science at North Scott Jr. High. She has also taught math, science, and social studies at Weeks Middle School in the Des Moines Public School District.

Holland earned a bachelor’s degree in Middle School and Elementary Teaching, K-8 reading endorsement and a master of science in educational leadership from the University of Northern Iowa.