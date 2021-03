The City of Bettendorf offers eight weeks every year when residents do not need to put yard waste stickers on their paper yard-waste bags.

No Sticker Weeks in 2021 are April 5-16 and Oct. 25-Dec. 3. Residents may also take their yard waste to the Davenport Compost Facility, 2707 Railroad Ave.

No-charge weeks at Davenport Compost are April 4-17 and Oct. 25-Dec. 3.

For more information, call 563-328-7225 or visit www.cityofdavenportiowa.com/compost.