The 25th annual Quad Cities Marathon takes place this weekend and drivers will need to pay attention to road closures that will affect streets along the route in Bettendorf. The marathon starts at 7 a.m. in Moline and runners will cross the I-74 Bridge in the east lane and exit onto the State Street ramp.

The following streets will have temporary closures:

17 th Street will be closed from State Street to Mississippi Boulevard

Street will be closed from State Street to Mississippi Boulevard Mississippi Boulevard will be closed from Kimberly Road to 18 th Street

Street Northbound Kimberly Road will be closed from Mississippi Boulevard to Lincoln Road

Eastbound Lincoln Road will be closed from Kimberly Road to 23 rd Street

Street Southbound 23 rd Street will be closed from Lincoln Road to Central Avenue

Street will be closed from Lincoln Road to Central Avenue Eastbound Central Avenue will be closed from 18 th Street to 23 rd Street

Street to 23 Street Southbound 18th Street will be closed from Central Avenue to Mississippi Boulevard

Vehicles will be allowed to continue on some of the race route with restricted lane usage. The Quad Cities Marathon should be off city streets by about 11 a.m. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes or delay travel until after the race. For a map of the marathon route, click here.