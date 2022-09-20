The 25th annual Quad Cities Marathon takes place this weekend and drivers will need to pay attention to road closures that will affect streets along the route in Bettendorf. The marathon starts at 7 a.m. in Moline and runners will cross the I-74 Bridge in the east lane and exit onto the State Street ramp.
The following streets will have temporary closures:
- 17th Street will be closed from State Street to Mississippi Boulevard
- Mississippi Boulevard will be closed from Kimberly Road to 18th Street
- Northbound Kimberly Road will be closed from Mississippi Boulevard to Lincoln Road
- Eastbound Lincoln Road will be closed from Kimberly Road to 23rd Street
- Southbound 23rd Street will be closed from Lincoln Road to Central Avenue
- Eastbound Central Avenue will be closed from 18th Street to 23rd Street
- Southbound 18th Street will be closed from Central Avenue to Mississippi Boulevard
Vehicles will be allowed to continue on some of the race route with restricted lane usage. The Quad Cities Marathon should be off city streets by about 11 a.m. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes or delay travel until after the race. For a map of the marathon route, click here.