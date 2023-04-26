The City of Bettendorf is closing River Drive (U.S. 67) from the western city limits to Eighth Street, effective today, due to rising flood waters.

All through traffic will be detoured at the intersection of 12th and Grant Streets to Kimberly Road. Traffic between Eighth Street and 12th Street will remain open only for local residential and business access. There will be lane reductions in place.

The closure and detour routes will remain in place until the river recedes to a level that allows safe travel for vehicles. For more information and the latest updates, click here.