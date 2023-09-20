Two events in Bettendorf this week will take drivers on different routes through town.

The Bettendorf Homecoming Parade takes place on Thursday, September 21 on a new route due to the construction of The Landing at Middle Park. The city will close 18th Street from the Bettendorf Middle School Entrance to the Bettendorf High School north parking lot entrance from about 5:45-7 p.m. The parade route will start at Bettendorf Middle School, travel north on 18th Street and end at Bettendorf High School.

The Quad Cities Marathon route crosses four cities, including Bettendorf. On Sunday, September 24 from about 7-10:30 a.m., several roads will be closed once racers cross the I-74 Bridge from Illinois to Iowa via the bike and pedestrian path. Runners will travel east on State Street until they reach the intersection of 17th Street/George Thuenen Bridge. Runners who are not involved in the full marathon turn south and cross the George Thuenen Bridge to access the Mississippi River Trail and head towards Davenport.

Runners doing the full marathon will follow this route:

North on 17th Street to Mississippi Boulevard

West on Mississippi Boulevard to Kimberly Road

North on Kimberly Road to Lincoln Road

East on Lincoln Road to 14th Street

South on 14th Street to Alcoa Avenue

North on 14th Street to Lincoln Road

East on Lincoln Road to 23rd Street

South on 23rd Street to Central Avenue

West on Central Avenue to 18th Street

South on 18th Street to Mississippi Boulevard

South on 17th Street to George Thuenen Bridge

Cross bridge to Mississippi River Trail and move towards Davenport

Drivers who must cross one of these routes will be moved through as quickly and safely as possible by police officers and event volunteers. For more information on the Quad Cities Marathon, click here.