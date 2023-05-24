Bettendorf High School has recognized nine students as Student Spotlight recipients for their outstanding achievements:  

  • Art: Cooper Chase
  • Business: Landon Coleman 
  • Health: Christine Dexter 
  • Math: Xavier Hamilton
  • Music: Daniel Stephens 
  • Science: Brooke Magistrelli 
  • Special Education: Ashtin Tracy
  • Student Services: Noemi Vital 
  • World Language: Sydney Wells

Students are nominated by Bettendorf High School faculty for their outstanding achievement, improvement in a course, display of character, and/or leadership. The awardees are also honored at special recognition breakfast hosted twice a year. 