Bettendorf High School has recognized nine students as Student Spotlight recipients for their outstanding achievements:
- Art: Cooper Chase
- Business: Landon Coleman
- Health: Christine Dexter
- Math: Xavier Hamilton
- Music: Daniel Stephens
- Science: Brooke Magistrelli
- Special Education: Ashtin Tracy
- Student Services: Noemi Vital
- World Language: Sydney Wells
Students are nominated by Bettendorf High School faculty for their outstanding achievement, improvement in a course, display of character, and/or leadership. The awardees are also honored at special recognition breakfast hosted twice a year.