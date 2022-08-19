Upper-crust pie bakers put their top creations to the test in the Machine Shed Pies competition, judged Monday, Aug. 15, at the 2022 Iowa State Fair.

Machine Shed Pies – Fruit Pies – Apple Crumb

1) Marcia Miller, Des Moines

2) Nicole Moritz, Bettendorf

3) Janelle Turner, Des Moines

Machine Shed Pies – Fruit Pies – Blueberry

1) Joyce Larson, New Market

2) Nicole Moritz, Bettendorf

3) Janelle Turner, Des Moines

Machine Shed Pies – Red Raspberry

1) Joyce Larson, New Market

2) Jessica Denner, Polk City

3) Nicole Moritz, Bettendorf

The Iowa State Fair Food Department is the largest of any state fair in the country. There are 128 divisions, 615 classes and nearly 6,300 entries at this year’s fair.