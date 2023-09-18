The City of Bettendorf is being honored for making the city a better place to ride bikes.

The League of American Bicyclists will recognize the city at the City Council’s regular meeting on Tuesday, September 19th at 7 p.m. at City Hall Council Chambers, 1609 State Street. City leaders and the Bettendorf Parks & Recreation Trails Committee will be presented with the League’s Bronze-Level Bicycle Friendly Community (BFC) Award. Bettendorf joins 506 communities nationwide that have been designated as Bicycle Friendly Communities.

“We are very proud of this achievement, as the city has made great strides in improving trails and roads for bicyclists,” said Kim Kidwell, Culture & Recreation Director. “The efforts and collaboration from the members of our Trails Committee and city staff were tremendous and very much appreciated.”

The award acknowledges Bettendorf’s commitment to creating transportation and recreational resources that benefit residents of all ages and abilities and encourage healthier, more sustainable choices for transportation.

“When we build an America where bicycling is truly safer and easier for everyone, we are strengthening our nation’s economic vibrance, environmental welfare, and mental and physical well-being,” said Bill Nesper, Executive Director of the League of American Bicyclists.

