At its Jan. 19 meeting, the Bettendorf School Board approved a resolution ordering an election on the issuance of $69,250,000 in general obligation school bonds.

On March 7, 2023, residents living within the Bettendorf Community School District will decide if they support the proposed property tax increase of up to $2.70 to help fund needed infrastructure improvements at Bettendorf Middle School and Bettendorf High School, according to a Thursday school district release.

A district committee of community members, parents and staff recently completed a 10-year facility master plan including a phased modernization of the Bettendorf Middle School, and facility improvements at Bettendorf High School, Herbert Hoover Elementary, and Paul Norton Elementary. Bettendorf Middle School and Bettendorf High School were identified as the greatest need.

Bettendorf Middle School was identified as having the most need due to its aging 1960s infrastructure. The facility modernization plan includes additions to the school to address the need for larger classrooms to meet current learning environment standards. It also includes demolition of the original 1960s building and its extremely outdated infrastructure and utilities.

Bettendorf High School facility improvements include a renovation of the original fine arts classrooms, built in 1972, to support ADA compliance and current classroom standards. The plan adds activity and athletic facilities to help meet the needs of our students, athletes, and community. In addition, the plan develops needed classroom areas for career and technical education opportunities to help better prepare students for their futures.

The $69.25-million bond issue would help fund the Bettendorf Middle School and Bettendorf High School projects to be completed in the next five years. The district would use future SAVE (one cent sales tax) and PPEL (Physical Plant & Equipment Levy) reserves to fund 32.8% of the total costs of projects, and 20.7% of the high and middle school projects, the district release said.

The district would plan to use future SAVE (1 cent sales tax) revenue and other financial resources to fund the Herbert Hoover and Paul Norton elementary projects in 2028 – 2031.

The Facility Advisory Committee has been meeting since September 2022 with community, parent, and staff representatives. The group worked with OPN Architects through an extensive needs assessment of existing facilities, and facility survey feedback from parents and staff. They also considered facility inequities compared to current education standards, projected future needs, and newer schools in the district.

The monthly increase in property taxes for a homeowner with a $150,000 assessed value would be $17.97; the bill would increase $24.33 a month for a home worth $200,000, and $30.69 for a $250,000 home, the district said.

For more tax information on the bond issue, click HERE. For more information, check the district’s website HERE.