Bettendorf officials broke ground Friday morning at The Landing, an $18 million aquatic facility and ice rink.

It’s located at the corner of 23rd Street and Middle Road.

The event kicked off the city’s day-long 120th Birthday Community Celebration and included remarks by Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher, YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley Board Chair Mo Hyder, Mike Bell from RDG Planning & Design and Dan Ward from General Constructors, Inc., which was chosen by Bettendorf City Council in early May 2023 to construct a large component of The Landing.

The Landing was awarded a $790,000 Community Action and Tourism Grant from the Iowa Economic Development Authority, the City of Bettendorf and the YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley announced Thursday.

“We were able to receive this grant thanks to The Landing Community Campaign, which raised $14,712 from 97 donors between May 15 and June 1, 2023,” said Kim Kidwell, Bettendorf Culture & Recreation Director. “Thank you to everyone who supported this project and helped us secure this additional funding!”

The Landing will be built in two phases.

“After presenting the results of The Landing Community Campaign at Enhance Iowa’s June 1 Board Meeting, we were granted $40,000 more than what was originally recommended,” said Decker Ploehn, Bettendorf City Administrator. “This puts us in a great position as we start building this multi-million dollar project.”