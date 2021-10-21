Bettendorf Business Network and IowaWORKS join forces for new job fair

The Bettendorf Business Network (BBN), in partnership with IowaWORKS, will host the first BBN Job Fair to assist the community in securing employment.

The event will be Wednesday, Oct. 27 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State Street in Bettendorf.

“In a critical time for worker shortages all around our community, the Bettendorf Business Network is proud to step up with IowaWORKS and jointly provide an opportunity for our community partner businesses to engage with job hunters in the region,” said Heidi Huiskamp Collins, BBN President and CEO of Huiskamp Collins Investments, LLC.

“This is yet another example of the value we seek to provide our members with every day as they work towards prosperity in providing goods and services to our Quad-Cities neighbors,” Huiskamp said.

There will be employers from a variety of career backgrounds that include finance, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, hospitality, home services, retail, government, and more.

IowaWORKS will be on hand to provide job-seeking tips, resume advice, and overview of local job-seeker services. This event is a collaborative initiative presented by the Bettendorf Business Network; City of Bettendorf; Waterfront Convention Center and IowaWORKS.