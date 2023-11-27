A canine respiratory disease is forcing the City of Bettendorf to cancel a holiday event for four-legged friends.

An email from the Bettendorf Parks & Recreation Department says the Holiday Dog Walk scheduled for Sunday, December 3rd is being canceled because of increasing health concerns regarding the spread of an infectious respiratory disease in dogs.

The American Veterinary Medical Association recommends dogs avoid contact with other dogs or animals from outside their household until the illness is contained. There are currently no plans to reschedule this year’s event.