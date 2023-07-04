Both sides of the river were busy celebrating America’s birthday this Independence Day, and Bettendorf had a full day of activities planned.

Bettendorf kicked things off with the 2023 4th of July Parade at 10:00 a.m., beginning at the intersection of 23rd and State Streets and ending at 21st St. Parade Grand Marshal was Larry Makoben, a member of the 4th of July committee for the past 25 years and veteran and recent honoree of the Honor Flight of the Quad‐Cities.

Bettendorf continued the celebrations with the 4th of July Festival, which continues until 10:00 p.m. on Spruce Hills Dr. in front of Cumberland Square, located at 2333 Cumberland Square Dr., Bettendorf. Live music and a kids’ zone are also offered as part of the festivities. Bettendorf Transit Service is providing shuttle transportation to the Festival from Bettendorf High School. Shuttle services end at 9:00 p.m. For more information, click here.

Fireworks fans can round out the holiday with the 4th of July Fireworks Show at dusk at Middle Park, located at 2220 23rd St., Bettendorf. The City of Bettendorf is slated to livestream its fireworks show, available here.

For full information regarding firework use by residents in Bettendorf, click here.