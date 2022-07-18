The U.S. Postal Service isn’t the only one that delivers to a beloved QC ZIP code, 52722.

Staff from the city of Bettendorf and team members from UnityPoint Health – Trinity gathered Monday to celebrate families that welcomed babies on May 27, 2022, or 52722, the numbers of Bettendorf’s ZIP code.

As part of Bettendorf’s ZIP code day celebration, city staff surprised the families with a special 52722 blanket, along with care packages. The swag bags contained a coffee cup, tumbler, notepad and pens, hat, luggage tag, coasters, multi-use charger, zippered bag and an umbrella.

Pictured Monday, July 18 are Cassie Beard (left), Nurse Manager Neonatal Specialty Care Unit & Pediatrics, UnityPoint Health – Trinity; Dr. Sarah Lentz-Kapua – Neonatology, UnityPoint Health – Trinity; Kelli Sieverding, Nurse Manager Labor and Delivery, UnityPoint Health – Trinity; parents Jennifer and Ben Wilson (with daughter Stormy) and Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher.

A small celebration was held Monday, July 18 outside UnityPoint Health – Trinity in Bettendorf, including Mayor Bob Gallagher.

The new parents Jennifer and Ben Wilson, with daughter Stormy, were there in person, and the second family who welcomed their baby May 27, 2022 were not able to attend today’s gathering. Their care package will be sent to them.