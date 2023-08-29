Forty years after starting with the Bettendorf Fire Department, Steve Knorrek will retire from its pinnacle on Sept. 8, 2023, at age 65.

On Sept. 6th, 1983, Knorrek began his career as a firefighter for the Bettendorf Fire Department, just the fifth paid member in its history, and he’s served as fire chief since December 2018.

In 1983, Bettendorf had 50 volunteer firefighters, after hiring its first paid career firefighter in 1975. Before that, Bettendorf Fire was 100% volunteers.

Bettendorf Fire Chief Steve Knorrek will retire Sept. 8 after 40 years of service with the department.

“I had no previous firefighting experience or training and no emergency medical certification or training,” Chief Knorrek said in a Tuesday release. “Neither was a requirement to be hired at that time. My work experience prior to starting here included being a manager at Wendy’s in Bettendorf, a supervisor at my university cafeteria, and house painting.”

In less than 10 years, Knorrek became a Captain and Fire Marshal for Bettendorf Fire. In that same year – 1991 – he was named Bettendorf Fire Department Officer of the Year. In 2015, Knorrek was promoted to Assistant Chief and Fire Marshal.

In 2018, he became the Interim Fire Chief and Fire Marshal. Then on Dec. 4th, 2018, he was officially sworn in as Chief. During his career, he has also received the 2015 Governor’s Fire Prevention Officer of the Year Award, been a member of the American Burn Association International Outreach Committee from 2013-2016, and served on the Board of Directors of the St. Florian Burn Foundation from 2013-2019.

In addition, Chief Knorrek has grown Bettendorf Fire as the city continues to grow to ensure the safety and protection of every resident and property owner in our community.

“Since Chief Gerry Voelliger retired in April 2018, I have had the privilege of hiring 16 personnel,” Knorrek said, noting eight of these were for newly created firefighter positions approved and funded by Bettendorf City Council.

These new positions facilitated 24/7 career personnel response out of the State Street, Spruce Hills, and Surrey Heights Fire Stations, the city release said.

In 1983, there were 1,322 service calls to Bettendorf Fire. In 2022, there were 4,804 and Bettendorf Fire is on pace to beat that number in 2023.

“Steve was always a very quiet public servant, but one of high ideals and great integrity,” said Decker Ploehn, Bettendorf city administrator. “He represented the City and Fire Department with great professionalism and has made a huge contribution to our community and the region as a whole. We wish him all the best!”

A successor for Chief Knorrek has not been named yet. The civil service list for chief will be on the consent agenda for the City Council meeting on Sept. 5.