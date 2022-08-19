A 41-year-old Bettendorf chiropractor has pleaded guilty to fraud after an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau.

Joshua David Blunt, 41, of Bettendorf, recently pleaded guilty insurance fraud, according to a news release from the to one count of insurance fraud – presenting false information (Class D felony) and one count of fraudulent practices 4th degree, a serious misdemeanor, according to a news release by the Iowa Insurance Division.



The investigation began in May 2019 after a complaint alleged Blunt, while employed as a chiropractor at New Life Chiropractic Clinic in Bettendorf, submitted multiple fraudulent claims to Wellmark, Inc.



The investigation revealed Blunt utilized fraudulent billing practices which had been previously identified and addressed by Wellmark on at least two previous occasions. After being provided with education on these practices, and repaying Wellmark for fraudulently obtained claim payments, Blunt continued to submit fictitious billing information for chiropractic care and treatment services which had never been provided. As a result, Blunt illegally obtained $20,778 in claim payments, the release says.



Additionally, the investigation revealed that after purchasing a 2008 Flagstaff Travel Trailer in October 2017 for $8,500, Blunt provided false information to the Scott County Treasurer’s Office by reporting the purchase price as $1. As a result, Blunt avoided paying $424.90 in new registration fees.



Blunt was arrested on May 20, 2021 by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and released after posting bond.



After his guilty plea, Blunt received a deferred judgment and was sentenced to two years of probation, ordered to pay a civil penalty of $1,455, restitution to Wellmark in the amount of $20,778 and to the State of Iowa in the amount of $425.



Iowans with information about insurance fraud may contact the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau at 515-654-6556, the release says.



