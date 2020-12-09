Bettendorf City Hall closing to the public temporarily

The City of Bettendorf announced that the City Hall building will be closed to the public starting on Thursday, December 10 until further notice.

The closure is due to the increase of COVID-19 cases in the area.

Even though the building will be closed to the public, City Hall will still conduct business, with many services available over the phone or online. Staff will be available by phone at (563) 344-4000, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Check payments for City utility bills and rental licenses can be placed in the drop box in the City Hall parking lot located at 1609 State Street. Credit card payments for utility bills can be made 24 hours a day by phone at (563) 344-4000 or online. For rental licenses, credit card payments can be made during regular business hours by phone at (563) 344-4013.

The Police Department is open to the public, although the public is encouraged not to come to the police department unless absolutely necessary. The non-emergency number for routine police business is (563) 344-4015 ext. 9.

If you have any questions or need to make an appointment, you can call or email one of the following: