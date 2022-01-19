Bettendorf Community School District to host Bett State of District and Community Information Fair

The Bettendorf Community School District is hosting the Bett State of the District and Community Information Fair Monday, January 24.

According to a release, here is the schedule:

5:00-6:00 p.m. – Community Information Fair

6:00-6:15 p.m. – BHS Jazz Band Performance

6:15 pm – Dr. Michelle Morse, Superintendent, with State of the District Report

Enjoy refreshments prepared by Bettendorf Middle School Living Skills and Bettendorf High School Culinary Arts teachers and students. Child care will be available on the upper level from 6:00-7:30 p.m., thanks to the BHS National Honor Society and SELL Crew.

The Bett State of the District and Community Information Fair Monday, January 24 at Grant Wood Elementary, located at 1423 Hillside Drive, Bettendorf.