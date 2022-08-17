Farm crop aficionados from across the state gathered to have their crops judged Thursday, Aug. 11, at the 2022 Iowa State Fair.

FARM CROPS- FIELD CORN

Hybrid or Open-Pollinated, Longest Ear

1) Paul White, Ames

2) David Klindt, Bettendorf

3) James Klindt, Bettendorf

Hybrid Commercial, Ten Ears, White Corn

1) David Klindt, Bettendorf

2) James Klindt, Bettendorf

Hybrid Commercial, Thirty Ears

1) Darrell Jamison, Van Meter

2) James Klindt, Bettendorf

3) David Klindt, Bettendorf

Hybrid Commercial, Full Gallon Shelled Corn

1) Chuck Werner, Chelsea

2) Ginger Werner, Chelsea

3) James Klindt, Bettendorf

Hybrid Commercial, Standard Bushel Basket Ear Field Corn

1) David Klindt, Bettendorf

2) James Klindt, Bettendorf

3) Darrell Jamison, Van Meter

Hybrid Commercial, First Time Exhibitors, Yellow Corn

1) Donald Paulson, Boone

Open-Pollinated, Single Ear

1) James Klindt, Bettendorf

2) Rena Cling, Urbandale

3) Ronald Zelle, Waverly

Open-Pollinated, Ten Ears

1) David Klindt, Bettendorf

2) James Klindt, Bettendorf

New Crop Hybrid Commercial, Yellow Corn

1) Matthew Vandehaar, Altoona

2) Darrell Jamison, Van Meter

3) Lynne Pfantz, State Center

New Crop Hybrid Commercial, White Corn

1) James Klindt, Bettendorf

2) David Klindt, Bettendorf

Ornamental Corn

1) Becky Poduska, Chelsea

2) James Klindt, Bettendorf

3) David Klindt, Bettendorf

Field Corn – Sweepstakes

1) James Klindt, Bettendorf

Field Corn – First Place Overall Hybrid Commercial Corn

1) David Klindt, Bettendorf

FARM CROPS- SMALL GRAINS & LEGUMES

Early Oats

1) Mary B Zelle, Waverly

2) Ronald Zelle, Waverly

3) David Klindt, Bettendorf

Mid Season Oats

1) David Klindt, Bettendorf

2) Lynne Pfantz, State Center

3) Alex Beck, Dubuque

Late Season Oats

2) David Klindt, Bettendorf

The Iowa State Fair is one of the oldest and largest agricultural and industrial expositions in the country and the single largest event in the state.

The fair began more than160 years ago and is now considered one of the best events in the nation, attracting more than 1 million fair goers every year from all over the world. For more information, visit here.