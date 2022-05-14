The Iowa League of Cities Legislative Policy Committee for the 2022 legislative session has been announced. Scott Webster, council member of Bettendorf, was selected to serve a third term, a news release says.

Council member Webster was first appointed to the committee in January of 2019.

He was elected to the Bettendorf City Council in a special election in July 2014, and was reelected in the 2015 and 2019 elections. He has attended many Iowa League and National League of Cities conferences to gain knowledge and diverse perspectives from colleagues and expert resources on issues challenging cities and states, the release says.

“I’m thrilled to continue my work to advocate for the people in our region. We face a number of critical

issues right now. My experience as a small business owner helps fuel my passion for better policies,” Webster said.

The League’s Legislative Policy Committee is responsible for developing legislative priorities for upcoming legislative session, maintaining relationships with legislators and providing advocacy direction to the organization. The committee consists of 27 members.

All of these positions must be filled by current city officials who represent cities of various populations and geographic locations.

The Iowa League of Cities is the oldest, continuously operating municipal league in the country. Founded in 1898, the League is a not-for-profit organization that serves as the unified voice for cities, providing advocacy, training and guidance to the cities of Iowa.