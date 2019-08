A Bettendorf doctor pleads guilty for not paying hundreds of thousands in employment taxes.

Nirander Kumar, 66, admitted to not paying more than $450,000 in employment taxes to the operator of two Davenport businesses.

Kumar could face up to five years in prision and a $10,000 fine.

Sentencing is scheduled for December.

Tune in to Local 4 News starting at 4 for more details.