Bettendorf educator nominated for NHD Teacher of the Year

Deb Temperly, a teacher/librarian at Bettendorf Middle School, was nominated for the Patricia Behring Teacher of the Year award through the National History Day National Contest.

Temperly is the middle school nominee from Iowa. Each nominee’s work must clearly illustrate the development and use of creative teaching methods that interest students in history, and help them make exciting discoveries about the past.

“Teachers are among the greatest resources children have to develop the skills necessary to become critical thinkers,” said National History Day Executive Director Dr. Cathy Gorn. “The nominees for the Behring Award have shown a dedication to teaching that goes beyond the classroom. I congratulate Mrs. Temperly on her well-deserved nomination.”

The national winner of the $10,000 award, selected by a committee of teachers and historians, will be announced on June 18, 2020 at the National History Day National Contest Awards Ceremony held at the University of Maryland, College Park.

All nominees receive $500 for their nomination.

To find out more about the National History Day visit their website, or the State Historical Society of Iowa website.