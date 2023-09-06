The area’s first community emergency-resource fair will be 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday,

Sept. 9, at the Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State St., Bettendorf, a news release says.

The Be Ready QC Emergency Resource Fair is a family-friendly event focused on educating the public on emergency and disaster preparedness. Brian Payne, Scott County EMA deputy director, shared “the goal of the fair is to make our community more resilient.”

The event is free and is open to the public. Father and daughter Retired Deputy Chief A.J. DeAndrea and Madalena DeAndrea will speak from 1-3 p.m. on the topic of active shooters, from a survivor and responder perspective.

“We are pleased to bring this education to our community,” said Jim Hawkes, Scott County EMA

planning specialist. “We never want an active shooter event, but the reality is that it is a possibility. Retired Deputy Chief A.J. DeAndrea will share his experience during his 30-year law enforcement career, including his response to the Columbine and Platte Canyon school shootings. His daughter, Madelena DeAndrea, an emergency management specialist, will share her story of surviving a mass shooting.”

The American Red Cross will offer a children’s preparedness education program, Pillowcase

Project, at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. National Weather Service Quad Cities representatives will speak at 11 a.m.

Local community partners will be on hand to provide Stop the Bleed and Hands-Only CPR and

AED Awareness Training. There will be about 26 informational booths at the event, as well as food trucks, Kelley Girls Pizza and Smokin Goodness. Tourniquets will be given to the first 100 participants. There will be door prizes.

Visit here for more information.