KC Suffolks of Parkersburg exhibited the Grand Champion Ram in the Suffolk Sheep show judged at the 2022 Iowa State Fair. KC Suffolks also took home the first place Premier Exhibitor title.

Riverview Livestock of Barrett, Minn., showed the Grand Champion Ewe.

The Premier Exhibitor Award is given to the exhibitor who accumulates the most points based upon the day’s placings.

Results with Bettendorf winners include:

SUFFOLK

February Ram Lamb

1) Ruby Mountain Sheep Co., LLC., Spring Creek, Nev., Ruby Mtn 2217, 2/6/2022

2) Schluensen Suffolks, Bettendorf, Schluensen 22-031, 2/4/2022

3) Knutson Suffolks, Centerville, S.D., 2/18/2022

4) My Montadales / Braasch Land And Livestock, Brookings, S.D., Braasch 13, 2/3/2022

5) KC Suffolks, Parkersburg, Sekioa, 2/16/2022, app.

6) Randy Dombek, Ivanhoe, Minn., Dombek Family 3789, 2/17/2022

7) Roger Davis, Osceola, 2/3/2022

8) Touchdown Acres, Radcliffe, 2215, 2/11/2022

9) Rek-Rah Ranch, Oxford, Rek-Rah 72, 2/13/2022

10) Bawnmore Farms, Chelsea, Bawnmore #251, 2/23/2022

Yearling Ewe

1) Randy Dombek, Ivanhoe, Minn., Dombek Family 3587, 2/2/2021

2) Bill Royer, Washington, Ill., Royer Farm 112, 1/5/2021

3) Peterson Sheep Co. / Cousins Suffolks, Lemmon, S.D., LOST RIVER 21-22040, 2/9/2021

4) Riverview Livestock, Barrett, Minn., Riverview 2115, 2/13/2021

5) KC Suffolks, Parkersburg, Lisa, 1/18/2021

6) Schoelerman Suffolks, Everly, Sandage, 1/25/2021

7) Slack Farms, Lake Geneva, Wis., K.Slack 2154, 3/6/2021

8) Schluensen Suffolks, Bettendorf, Schluensen 21-0074, 3/22/2021

9) Stewart Family Suffolk, Newton, 2/11/2022

10) Touchdown Acres, Radcliffe, 0366, 2/19/2021