Bettendorf expects $2 million budget surplus for next fiscal year

Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher delivered his annual State of the City address virtually Wednesday.

He says the city is doing well despite the pandemic and compensated for major revenue shortfalls.

It saved money by cutting programs and infrastructure spending. It also had tax revenue from new businesses.

Gallagher said about 150 new homes were built in Bettendorf over the last year.

“We continue to accomplish a lot,” Gallagher said. “Despite the pandemic, we moved forward. We moved forward in the downtown, we moved forward in the area by the TBK Sports Complex, we moved forward with infill projects, like Triple A Court. Lots of great things happening, as we continue to grow as a city and a community.”

Gallagher said Bettendorf expects a $2 million budget surplus for the next fiscal year and a lot of capital improvement projects are planned for streets and sewers.

Bettendorf also plans to spend more money on public safety. That’s after adding six new firefighters last year to work at the Surrey Heights station from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. volunteers cover the day shift.

Bettendorf will hire six more firefighters this year to cover that and also plans to hire three more police officers.