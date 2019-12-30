Bettendorf Family Museum to celebrate Noon Year’s Eve

The Family Museum in Bettendorf is giving kids in the Quad Cities a chance to celebrate the arrival of 2020 without having to stay up until midnight.

From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, children of all ages are welcome to ring in the new year during the museum’s “Noon Year’s Eve” event.

Festivities will include firework rings, chalkboard party hats, confetti cones, face painting, music from the Myers Brothers and a countdown to noon — complete with a balloon drop and lots of confetti.

“Noon Year’s Eve” is sponsored by Ascentra Credit Union. The event is included with a Family Museum membership, and paid admission is required for nonmembers.

The Family Museum will close early at 2 p.m. on Tuesday in honor of the holiday.

More information about “Noon Year’s Eve” and the Family Museum is available here.