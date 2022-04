The Farmers’ Market originally located in downtown Bettendorf is moving to Faye’s Field Parking Lot, 2850 18th Street, Bettendorf, next to the public library.

The Market will be open from 2:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays, starting next month, from May 2 through October 31, 2022.