The Bettendorf farmers’ market opens today, May 1st, for the first market of the season.

The market is in the library parking lot at 2850 18th St., Bettendorf. Hours are Mondays and Thursdays from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Their sister market in Davenport will be open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of JC Penney at NorthPark Mall, 320 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport.