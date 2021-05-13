Bettendorf fire department begins staffing Surrey Heights fire station

The Surrey Heights fire station in Bettendorf now has six career firefighters assigned to the station.

Back in March, Bettendorf’s mayor announced the city would be hiring the added firefighters to help respond to the increase in calls the city is having as the area continues to grow.

“We’re excited about having personnel at 3 station and being able to handle the calls that we’re responding to each year, which always increase,” said Bettendorf Fire Chief Steve Knorrek. “We’re around 4,000 calls a year, so that’s roughly 11 to 12 calls a day.”

Shaun Logan has been a Bettendorf firefighter for nine years. He recently got moved full time to the Surrey Heights fire station because before April 18, it was only volunteers there.

“For me it’s been huge because I was out there once for 3 years or so being a volunteer, got hired on, now I’m back out there again so it’s kind of cool way to see department grow and get bigger,” Logan said.