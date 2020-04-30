Bettendorf Fire Department wishes kids a happy birthday

The Bettendorf Fire Department wants to wish you a happy birthday.

The fire department has received a number of requests to drive by for birthdays while families are stuck at home during the pandemic. Due to their busy schedule, they haven’t been able to fulfill those requests, however the department came up with a different way to help celebrate kids’ special days.

Firefighters called upon their puppet friends, who normally assist the department by teaching kids safety tips in schools, to wish everyone a happy birthday since they couldn’t do it in person. They also have a video on the department’s Facebook on proper hand-washing techniques, with more videos planned for the future.

You can see the original Facebook post below.