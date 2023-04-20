The Bettendorf Fire Department has announced that Firefighter John Kozlik graduated from the seven-week (370 hours) Illinois Basic Firefighter Academy on Friday, April 14, according to a news release.

Kozlik was selected to lead Alpha company. As lead, he had leadership responsibilities over his own company (a group of trainees) and the other three companies. The other Alpha Company firefighters were from Burlington and LeClaire, Iowa, and from Paris, Edwardsville, Alton, and Pontiac, Illinois.

The Basic Firefighter Academy is designed to give new firefighters the practical and cognitive

training needed to operate safely and effectively on the fireground. The academy uses an intense hands-on approach, which promotes both skill competency and an understanding of the

fireground.

Students complete numerous fireground-speed evolutions and rolling responses, which encourages them to apply their skills to a variety of scenarios. The academy also provides

information on several other types of responses such as hazardous materials and technical

rescue.

In addition to the Bettendorf Fire Department, the Rock Island Fire Department, Moline Fire

Department, and East Moline Fire Department each had one firefighter in the Basic Firefighter

Academy, the release says.