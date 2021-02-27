Bettendorf firefighters plan March training

Beginning in March, 2021 and into part of April, the Bettendorf Fire Department will hold training exercises at houses that were purchased through the Bettendorf Flood Buyout Program before the structures are demolished.

Specific dates will vary, a news release says. Training will take place between the hours of 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.

The houses are on Parkway Drive, Cypress Drive, Hawthorne Drive, Holly Drive, and Greenway Drive.

Firefighters will not burn the structures, but the use of “theater smoke” may be used to assist with the drills.

For more information, follow the Bettendorf Fire Department on Facebook.