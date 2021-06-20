Bettendorf FIRST LEGO League team one of 20 global awards finalists

The Believe & Achieve Bots FIRST LEGO League team of Bettendorf has been named one of 20 global finalists in the league’s Global Innovation Awards..

Another Iowa team – the Cosmic Creators, of Urbandale – also made it to the finals, a news release says. The teams will virtually present their research and innovations to industry leaders June 28-30, as well as attend workshops and mentoring sessions.

Here’s the award announcement:

The Bettendorf team’s project:

Team 40745 Believe & Achieve Bots, Correction Coach is an innovative instant-smart connected feedback device to learn and improve limb and joint positions while playing sports/instruments such as golf, tennis; weight trainings, piano and physiotherapy exercises.

The device can be used by people of all ages and needs. The device uses sensor and microcontroller with Bluetooth to give instant signals for the user such as light and/or full data acquisition ability using the Correction Coach mobile app.