Beginning Friday, Dec. 16, a newly reconstructed portion of Bettendorf’s Forest Grove Drive starting just east of International Drive to Friendship Path will be reopened to traffic.

The Forest Grove Drive and Friendship Path intersection will also be opened, allowing access to Middle Road and the TBK Bank Sports Complex and businesses to traffic from the west, according to a city release Wednesday.

Also starting on Friday, Forest Grove Drive between Friendship Path and Middle Road will be closed for continued construction. The intersection of Forest Grove Drive and Championship Drive will also close. TBK Bank Sports Complex area businesses can be accessed using Friendship Path and Competition Drive only. Thru traffic on Forest Grove Drive will be detoured using Middle Road, 53rd Avenue and Devils Glen Road.

Beginning in January 2023, construction will begin on the new roundabout at Forest Grove Drive and Middle Road. The date for the intersection closure will be announced soon. Traffic on Forest Grove Drive will be detoured using the recently completed extension of Competition Drive and Friendship Path.

(tbkbanksportscomplex.com)

The Forest Grove Drive Reconstruction Project is rebuilding and widening Forest Grove Drive, starting just east of International Drive and extending east through Middle Road. Improvements to Middle Road starting just south of Forest Grove Drive and extending north to just south of the I-80 interchange is also included in the project.

More information about the Forest Grove Drive Reconstruction project can be found at the project website HERE.