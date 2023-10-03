Bettendorf’s Forest Grove Drive reconstruction project is getting closer and closer to the finish line as contractors diligently work despite a couple of hurdles – an abundance of rain in recent weeks and the delivery of materials being delayed, according to a city news release Monday.

At this time, these three areas are expected to open on Wednesday, October 18th:

Middle Road south of Forest Grove Drive

Forest Grove Drive and Middle Road

Forest Grove Drive and Championship Drive, west of Middle Road

Current detours in Bettendorf around Forest Grove Drive.

For more information, visit the project website HERE.