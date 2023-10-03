Bettendorf’s Forest Grove Drive reconstruction project is getting closer and closer to the finish line as contractors diligently work despite a couple of hurdles – an abundance of rain in recent weeks and the delivery of materials being delayed, according to a city news release Monday.
At this time, these three areas are expected to open on Wednesday, October 18th:
- Middle Road south of Forest Grove Drive
- Forest Grove Drive and Middle Road
- Forest Grove Drive and Championship Drive, west of Middle Road
Current detours in Bettendorf around Forest Grove Drive.
For more information, visit the project website HERE.