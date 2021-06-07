Bettendorf Fourth of July celebrations set for July 3

The City of Bettendorf will hold its Fourth of July celebrations on Saturday, July 3.

The parade will start at 10 a.m. in downtown Bettendorf at the intersection of 23rd Street and State Street and travel east. It will curve around and then travel west on Grant Street until 16th Street where it turns south back to State Street. It’ll end at 21st Street and State Street.

The festival will begin at 12 p.m. on Spruce Hills Drive in front of Cumberland Square. Spruce Hills Drive will be closed from 18th Street to Cumberland Square Drive starting on July 2.

Fireworks display will start at dusk at Middle Park.

For more information about the parade, festival or fireworks, visit the City of Bettendorf’s webpage.