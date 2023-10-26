An annual holiday tradition is taking place this weekend that will impact drivers in Bettendorf.

On Saturday, Oct. 28th, the Bettendorf Halloween Parade begins at 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of 18th Street and Spruce Hills Drive. The procession will travel along Spruce Hills Drive, turn right on Middle Road, turn right onto 18th Street, and finish at the Family Museum/Faye’s Field parking lot.

From approximately 6:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., this route will be closed to all traffic. The parade is one of three events in the city of Bettendorf taking place in celebration of Halloween.