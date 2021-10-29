Bettendorf Halloween Parade scares up fun Saturday

Calling all Power Rangers and princesses… mummies and mermaids… witches and werewolves… come out for a frighteningly fantastic time!

It’s a Quad-City tradition, and this year is no exception. The Bettendorf Halloween Parade is Saturday, October 30. Grab your candy bucket and put on your costume as you enjoy parade entries from all over the QCA.



The parade begins at 23rd Street and Middle Road, travelling onto Spruce Hills Drive, then to 18th Street, left onto 18th Street and ending back on Middle Road.

2021 Bettendorf Halloween Parade route

The 2021 Bettendorf Halloween Parade is Saturday, October 30 at 6:00 p.m. Bring out the whole crew Saturday for some spooky, silly fun!