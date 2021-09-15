Bettendorf Halloween Parade to resume for first time since 2018

The City of Bettendorf announced its 2021 Halloween Parade will be Saturday, Oct. 30.

The parade will begin 6 p.m. at the intersection of 23rd Street and Middle Road and continue onto Spruce Hills Drive.

The procession will travel to 18th Street, turning left onto 18th Street, and continuing onto Middle Road.

After turning left on Middle Road, the procession will finish at the entrance of the Life Fitness/Splash Landing parking lot.

Entry forms for those interested in being in the parade are available online or at City Hall, 1609 State Street.

This year’s event will be the first one since 2018, as the previous two parades were canceled due to inclement weather and the pandemic.

According to the City of Bettendorf, trick-or-treating will be permitted 5 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.