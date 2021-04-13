Bettendorf High hosts annual trebuchet contest on Friday

Bettendorf High School students will compete with their peers from Pleasant Valley and North Scott schools in a trebuchet contest Friday.

Each team’s challenge will be to assure their trebuchet launches accurately and consistently, a news release says. The trebuchets will toss large raw eggs at targets 75, 100 and 125 feet away. This year points will be given for long tosses as well.

A point system has been calculated for different points awarded for closer ranges. The ultimate goal is to hit the bull’s-eye (4-inch diameter). Other points will be awarded for design presentations judged by Quad-City Engineers.

Beginning at 9 a.m., Bettendorf High School teams will test their trebuchet designs by tossing eggs.

Each of the 21-plus student teams will be given four shots at each target using raw large eggs, two of the four will be counted as scoring shots. Each team has 30 minutes to complete their effort. Trophies will be awarded for the top three point-getters, most innovative design, as well as longest toss.

In addition to the event, teams also will throw for distance after the target shots. Each team will have two chances for bragging rights of the longest throw of the day.

The event is free and open to the public. Ten to 12 Quad City Engineers will judge the event sponsored by the Quad City Engineering and Science Council.

The winner of the three events wins a $1,000 scholarship individually. The school with the most points wins a traveling trophy.