Bettendorf High School Planetarium to feature spring shows on Shakespeare, the sun and Whitman

The Don Schaefer Planetarium at Bettendorf High School has some pretty interesting presentations lined up — beyond that old routine of journeying through the universe — from January through May 2022.

Each out-of-this-world show starts at 7 p.m. They are free of charge but seating is limited, so please call ahead to make reservations at 563-332-4516 or email Christopher Like at clike@bettendorf.k12.ia.us. Masks are highly encouraged for the safety of all guests.

Christopher Like, the STEM coordinator for Bettendorf Community School District, at the Donald Schaefer Planetarium at Bettendorf High School, which he also directs.

The programs (at 3333 18th St., Bettendorf) are:

Jan. 25th: Two Small Pieces of Glass — All Ages | Professional Production. This show takes us through the history of the telescope, how they work and what scientists have discovered with them. It is geared towards upper elementary or middle school students, but there is plenty to learn for the whole family.

Jan. 25th: The Astrology of William Shakespeare — All Ages | BHS Production. William Shakespeare wrote some of the most famous plays in history. From Star Crossed Lovers, to Julius Caesar, or Henry VIII, the bard used the stars as focal points in his plays. Where did he draw his inspiration and how did the heavens influence his writing?

Feb. 22nd: Phantom of the Universe — Ages 14 – Adult | Professional Production. Are you curious about what makes up the fundamental particles of the universe? This show discusses some of the most intriguing questions of the 21st century. Where did we all come from? What are we all made out of? The show runs for about 40 minutes, with the remaining time devoted to answering questions that I know will arise in the show.

March 29th: Oasis in Space — All Ages | Professional Production. This show takes us through the farthest reaches of space to show us just how lucky we are to live on our very own oasis in the vast cosmos.

March 29th: Renaissance — All Ages | BHS Production. This show takes us back to the birth of modern science in the time that we call the renaissance.

April 19th: Sunstruck — All Ages | Professional Production. Explore the sun and its influence of life on Earth.

April 19th: Modeling the Solar System — All Ages | Live Show. We will be looking at a set of planets in the night sky and creating a model of the solar system based on their positions with respect to the horizon and other properties of the planets. This is a live show with audience participation.

May 24th: From Earth to the Universe — All Ages | Professional Production. This show discusses the newest breakthroughs in astronomy and cosmology while taking us to the edges of the known universe.