Bettendorf High School selects new principal

The Bettendorf School District announced the selection of Robert D. Boley as the new principal for Bettendorf High School.

Mr. Boley started his career in education in the Des Moines Public Schools in 1992 where he taught at the middle and high school. He has also taught at middle and high school in the Johnston and Saydel community school districts.

In 2001, Mr. Boley started in administration as principal in the Woodward-Granger community schools and has also served as an associate principal at Valley High School in West Des Moines. He most recently served as principal at Woodward-Granger High School in Granger, Iowa.

Mr. Boley has a Bachelor’s degree in Social and Behavioral Sciences from the University of Northern Iowa and a Masters in Education Administration and Ed.S. Specialist in Education from Drake University. He is also working on a Doctorate of Education with Drake University.

Mr. Boley currently lives in Grimes, Iowa, with his wife, Shelly, and their three sons.

Pending board apporval, Mr. Boley will begin serving as principal on July 1, 2021.