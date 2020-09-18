Bettendorf High School teachers remember ‘one of a kind’ para- educator who suddenly died

Students and staff at Bettendorf High School are saying good bye to an educator who made a big impact on their community.

A para-educator at the school died last week.

Delia Ford worked with special needs students for the last five years.



People who knew her couldn’t believe it when they heard what happened. She was only 51 years old.

“Crazy, nuts and loving all in one. She was very protective and loving with her kids. We all liked to have fun, and fun and games, but that was the type of person she was,” says Fletcher Ford, Delia’s brother.

Those are words he says best describes his sister.

“It was just immediate, and they really couldn’t give us a cause,” says Ford. “Her daughter Isabella went to check on her about 7:30 in the morning she was fine. She went to get doughnuts and coffee she came back and she wasn’t.”

Although she’s no longer here, the impact she left in the community is ever lasting.

Teachers like Jason Hamann says she went above and beyond for her students.

“She was one of the most caring, and loving people that I know. She always had what kids needed at the forefront of her daily work. She will be missed by staff, and by quite a few students as well,” says Hamann.

Sarah Paris, a para-educator says Delia will be missed.

“She was my best friend she was a highly respected educator here at the high school,” says Paris.

Ford says it’s heartwarming to know the effect she had on many in the community.

“It was one of those situations where I didn’t realize how many people she impacted until this happened,” says Ford.

He says it serves as a reminder to cherish your loved ones.

Ford says, “I literally spoke to her the night before. We were talking about church, and things coming up. It’s one good thing out of this I guess. Is that it’s a reminder that tomorrow is not guaranteed on this earth.”

Delia Ford leaves behind two children Isabella, and Logan who are now living with her brother.

Ford says that’s what is giving him the strength to stay strong.

“Her kids, they need stability in their life. They’re living with us now. Delia did such a wonderful job making sure they had school opportunities, and did the things they were suppose to do. I just want to make sure that continues,” says Ford.

Ford’s family is holding a service at the Community Fellowship Church in Bluegrass Saturday.

Visitation begins at 10a.m., and the service is expected to begin at Noon.

The public is invited to attend.

