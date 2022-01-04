Bettendorf High School to unveil new health science classroom and certified nursing assistant lab

Bettendorf Community School District invites the public to a Ribbon Cutting and unveiling of a new Health Science Program Classroom and Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) Lab on Wednesday, Jan. 12th at 12:30 p.m.

The event will start in the Bettendorf High School Commons (3333 18th St.) and continue on for the tour of the new classroom and lab, and light refreshments.

The Health Science Career and Technical Education Program at Bettendorf High School will afford students the opportunity to explore health-related careers and connect their skill sets with industry needs, according to a Tuesday release from the district.

By completing the CNA Program, students will be eligible to take the state certification exam. Once they pass this certification, they will be able to apply with local hospitals, senior living facilities, doctor’s offices, and more, the release said.

“This premier opportunity for Bettendorf High School students supports access to future employment opportunities, builds a foundation for continuing education, and helps fill the skills gap our community currently faces with health care employees,” the district said.

Bettendorf High School is at 3333 18th St.

The new lab and classroom have four hands-on patient care stations, offering students a supreme experience. This will give students the most realistic preparation to enhance their skills for future employment in the field, the release said.

The program has been made possible with the help of more than $34,500 in grant funding from Scott County Regional Authority (SCRA) and a federal Perkins Grant supporting career and technical education programs.