For its exemplary record of leadership, service and activities that improve the school and community, the Bettendorf High School student council has been recognized as a 2023 National Gold Council of Excellence by the National Student Council (NatStuCo). The NatStuCo program is supported by its parent organization, the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP,) according to a news release.

“Exceptional student councils are a hallmark of exceptional schools,” said NASSP CEO Ronn Nozoe. “The Bettendorf High School council has taken student leadership to the next level, creating a culture promoting scholarship and citizenship that resonates far beyond their team. I’m delighted to recognize their hard work with the National Gold Council of Excellence Award for their commitment to service, leadership and uplifting the voices of their peers.”

A student council must meet a variety of criteria to earn the National Council of Excellence Award. In addition to basic requirements such as a written constitution, regular meetings and a democratic election process, the councils must have demonstrated successful sponsorship and participation in activities such as leadership development and service to the school and community. Learn more about the award here.

About National Student Council

National Student Council (NatStuCo) provides and promotes professional development and leadership training to student council advisers who, in turn, teach leadership skills to student council members. NatStuCo is dedicated to preparing and empowering student leaders to better serve their schools and communities. For more information, visit here.

About NASSP

The National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP) is the leading organization of middle level and high school principals and other school leaders across the United States. NASSP seeks to transform education through school leadership, recognizing that the fulfillment of each student’s potential relies on great leaders in every school committed to the success of each student. Reflecting its long-standing commitment to student leadership development, NASSP administers the National Honor Society, National Junior Honor Society, National Elementary Honor Society and National Student Council.