Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) is a student-led organization whose mission is inspiring and preparing students to become community-minded business leaders in a global society through relevant career preparation and leadership experiences, a news release says.

There are more than 230,000 active members in more than 5,250 chapters. Bettendorf High School Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) students attended the State Leadership Conference. The conference was held from March 30-April 1 in Coralville, Iowa. Students were able to attend leadership workshops, partake in community service projects, and compete in business events against other students from around Iowa. More than 700 students from the state of Iowa were at the conference.

Bettendorf earned multiple awards at the state and national levels. Students that automatically advance to nationals have to place 4th or better. Students who did not place at fourth place or better will have a chance to advance to nationals if someone who has placed above them cannot attend the conference. FBLA National Leadership Conference in is Atlanta, Georgia from June 26-30. Award winners include:

Charles Silver with 1st place in Impromptu Speaking

Maxwell Rantilla with 1st place in Client Service

Brooklyn McNeil and Delainey Sullivan with 1st place in Public Service Announcement

Brooklyn McNeil and Winston Shaner with 1st place in Marketing

Maxwell Rantilla, Maya Miller, Charles Silver with 1st place in Vocabulary Relay

Charles Silver and Maya Miller 2nd place in Hospitality Management

Jason Lin with 3rd place in Help Desk

Joseph Hutter Miller with 6th place in Insurance and Risk Management

Joseph Hutter Miller and Winston Shaner with 8th place in Sports and Entertainment

Brent Teter with 8th place in Business Calculations

Mia Lescano and Brent Teter with 9th place in Business Ethics

Maxwell Rantilla with 9th place in Public Speaking

Seth Rashid with 9th place in Intro to Financial Math

Brent Teter, Joseph Hutter Miller, and Jason Lin with 9th place in Vocabulary Relay

“These students were able to network with other student around the state and test their business wisdom,” said Angie Mojeiko, local FBLA adviser. “Congratulations to the students for their hard work.”

